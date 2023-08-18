First Alert Weather: Haze continues to spread, heat & humidity arrives

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One more day of seasonable weather conditions before Mother Nature turns the thermostat 10-15 degrees warmer over the weekend. Toasty weather is likely to continue through the next work week.

Smoky, hazy skies turning widespread Friday afternoon due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Air Quality Advisory remains in effect until early Monday morning. Friday’s haze will be the densest and most impactful to our air quality. Air quality index will likely reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups level Friday afternoon. Haze won’t be so widespread and as dense over the weekend but impacts are still expected. Moderate air quality for both Saturday and Sunday.

Refreshing and cool start to the morning hours Friday as low temperatures sit between the low to upper 40s. Friday morning would be a good time to open up the windows to let some of the fresh, cool air inside of your home before we heat up over the weekend. In addition to the haze Friday, sun and clouds will mix in. Seasonable highs, mid to upper 70s.

Plan for comfortable temperatures for Friday night high school football games at 7 PM. Temperatures to drop into the 60s towards the end of the game. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Friday night with overnight lows ranging from the mid-50s to low 60s.

Prepare for the heat and humidity over the weekend. Dew points near 70 degrees will feel quite tropical for some. Highs upper 80s Saturday, low 90s Sunday. Heat indexes low to mid-90s Saturday, but Sunday could end up feeling like the mid to upper 90s. Make sure to take plenty of breaks indoors, in air conditioning, and in the shade. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water even if not thirsty.

This summer has been the season of drought across the Badger State and unfortunately, opportunities for wet weather are slim in the days ahead. Sunshine is more common than clouds Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Heat and above-normal temperatures continue throughout the next work week, mainly around the mid to upper 80s. It is possible for the 90s and humidity to make another appearance middle of the work week.

