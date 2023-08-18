HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. Everest, Pittsville football come out victorious in season-opening games

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest and Pittsville football are winners in their first games of the season, while Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield fell in their Thursday night season-openers.

D.C. Everest knocked off Green Bay Preble to open the season for the fourth consecutive season, winning 40-21. Cayden Bangston ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown, while Pierson MacDonald caught one of quarterback Logan George’s three touchdowns in the game.

Marshfield struggled offensively against Hudson on the road, getting shutout 31-0. Wisconsin Rapids also struggled offensively, scoring just one touchdown in a 33-7 loss to River Falls.

Pittsville controlled their game against Augusta, with an early fumble recovery by Kellen Getsinger giving the Panthers the ball in the first quarter. Dalton Darr finished off the ensuing drive for an 8-0 lead. Later in the second, Dawson Luther added on to the Panther’s lead on their was to a 36-14 win.

