News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. Everest, Pittsville football come out victorious in season-opening games

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest and Pittsville football are winners in their first games of the season, while Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield fell in their Thursday night season-openers.

D.C. Everest knocked off Green Bay Preble to open the season for the fourth consecutive season, winning 40-21. Cayden Bangston ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown, while Pierson MacDonald caught one of quarterback Logan George’s three touchdowns in the game.

Marshfield struggled offensively against Hudson on the road, getting shutout 31-0. Wisconsin Rapids also struggled offensively, scoring just one touchdown in a 33-7 loss to River Falls.

Pittsville controlled their game against Augusta, with an early fumble recovery by Kellen Getsinger giving the Panthers the ball in the first quarter. Dalton Darr finished off the ensuing drive for an 8-0 lead. Later in the second, Dawson Luther added on to the Panther’s lead on their was to a 36-14 win.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
DNR, Sauk Co. confirm death at Devil’s Lake State Park caused by 49-foot fall
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Ashland County
John Andereggen, 56
Wood County man sentenced to over 11 years in drug, gun case
Float pod in Wausau
Wausau’s first sensory deprivation tank now at ‘Modern Alernatives’
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say

Latest News

The Warriors split the VFA title last season three ways with Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids.
Wausau West feeling ‘comfortable’ heading into year two under Johnson
Green Bay Packers Coverage
Packers hold joint practice with New England Patriots
Wittenberg-Birnamwood football
Wittenberg-Birnamwood returns 14 seniors, looks to continue winning ways
Wittenberg-Birnamwood looks to replace Gauderman