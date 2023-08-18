Big Bull Falls Blues Fest begins today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re in the mood to have some good food while enjoying live music, you will want to check out the Big Bull Falls Blues Fest this weekend. Wausau Events Board Member Steve Busha joined Sunrise 7 Friday morning to preview the event.

You can expect to see eight different performances over the two day event. Festival tickets are $60 for both Saturday and Sunday. VIP tickets have been sold out and carry-ins are not allowed.

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest at Fern Island in Wausau kicks off today at 4 p.m. with music starting at 5 p.m. The fun continues on Saturday, Aug. 19, gates open at 12 p.m. and music starts at 12:30 p.m.

