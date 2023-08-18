News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest begins today

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest kicks off today at 5 p.m. at Fern Island in Wausau and continues through Saturday, Aug. 19 beginning at 1 p.m.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re in the mood to have some good food while enjoying live music, you will want to check out the Big Bull Falls Blues Fest this weekend. Wausau Events Board Member Steve Busha joined Sunrise 7 Friday morning to preview the event.

You can expect to see eight different performances over the two day event. Festival tickets are $60 for both Saturday and Sunday. VIP tickets have been sold out and carry-ins are not allowed.

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest at Fern Island in Wausau kicks off today at 4 p.m. with music starting at 5 p.m. The fun continues on Saturday, Aug. 19, gates open at 12 p.m. and music starts at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
DNR, Sauk Co. confirm death at Devil’s Lake State Park caused by 49-foot fall
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Ashland County
John Andereggen, 56
Wood County man sentenced to over 11 years in drug, gun case
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago

Latest News

Cinema at the Cemetery pt. 1 - 08.18.2023
Big Bull Falls Blues Fest interview - 08.18.2023
People can come and watch Coco for free at the cemetery, and donate school supplies for Fill A...
Restlawn Memorial Park holding Cinema in the Cemetery Friday night
High temperatures warm over the weekend turning toasty, but with the humidity, it could feel...
First Alert Weather: Haze continues to spread, heat & humidity arrives