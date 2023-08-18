News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

$50,000 raised for family killed after RV hit tractor-trailer head-on

The Molander family was killed in an RV crash on an interstate highway.
The Molander family was killed in an RV crash on an interstate highway.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (Gray News) – Nearly $50,000 has been raised to help with funeral expenses for a family of four who was killed in a crash on an interstate highway in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

According to police, a recreational vehicle blew a tire on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg just before 9 p.m.

The RV, which was towing a trailer, crossed a grassy median after the tire blew and hit a truck, which was towing double trailers.

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa.,...
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa., late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A recreational vehicle blew a tire on the interstate highway in , crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, killing four people in the RV and the truck driver, authorities said. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)

Four people in the RV and the truck driver were all pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

The truck driver was identified as James Shade, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Those killed in the RV were identified as Donald Molander, Kimberly Molander, Miranda Molander and Dane Molander, all of Middletown, Pennsylvania.

A GoFundMe for the Molanders says the family dog was also killed in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
DNR, Sauk Co. confirm death at Devil’s Lake State Park caused by 49-foot fall
Sen. Tomczyk Wausau Pilot
Senate Democratic Committee calls on Republican Sen. Cory Tomczyk to resign following lawsuit appeal
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Ashland County
John Andereggen, 56
Wood County man sentenced to over 11 years in drug, gun case

Latest News

Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty this week to charges...
Passenger who survived fiery crash that claimed 4 lives is facing charges
Gov. Evers approves nearly $1M for traffic signal project in Medford
Corporal Jamie Haske and her son Officer Desmond Haske are working together for the Vancouver...
‘Very proud’: Mother and son working together on police force
Phil Durst, who has undergone an experimental stem cell procedure with his eyes, sits for a...
Stem cells from one eye show promise in healing injuries in the other
How much does Barbie’s dream Corvette cost in real life?