Wausau West feeling ‘comfortable’ heading into year two under Johnson

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a new season, but the same physical brand of football will stay the same in 2023 for Wausau West football.

“I think it’s just the mentality,” said senior running back Ray Reineck. “The guys before us always showed us kind of how that was so we kind of just take after who was above us.”

Reineck led a Warriors’ ground-and-pound offense with over 2,000 yards last season, on their way to a three-way share of the VFA with Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids. He says the difference in grabbing that conference crown outright is simple.

“I think we just gotta focus. We can’t take any games off,” said Reineck. “I think we had a couple of fluke games where we might’ve gotten too comfortable. We just have to bring it as hard as we can every time.”

The Warriors enter this season with Matt Johnson at the helm, now in his second season as head coach. The players say they’ve felt a lot more at ease in the weeks of camp, having had a year with Johnson as the man in charge.

“We definitely have gotten comfortable,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Brett Butalla. “We have a lot of fun at practice, but we still stay focused and comfortable every day. We just have to give everything and not look down at all.”

“It’s fun,” said Reineck. “You get a lot more comfortable so you’re able to be a lot more of yourself and just perform at your best and not have to worry about what you’re doing.”

The Warriors have 20 seniors on the roster this year, including Reineck and Butalla. They agree it’ll certainly be a strength to have such a veteran bunch.

“We do have a lot of leaders and a lot of seniors that make a big difference on the team this year,” said Butalla. “I think that’s helpful for a lot of the younger kids and us too.”

Wausau West opens the season Friday on the road at Superior. It’ll be a long road trip, but the guys are amped to get the season finally rolling.

“I’m really excited for that,” said Butalla. “We gotta stay focused on the way there and before and just get ready to play. It’s a long drive and that can be difficult, but I think if we’re focused, we’ll be fine.”

