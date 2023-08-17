St. Vincent de Paul Wausau having Brat Fundraiser Thursday for National Thrift Store Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve been looking for a reason to go thrift shopping, Thursday might be your day. It’s National Thrift Store Day, and at St. Vincent de Paul in Wausau, you can get a deal, get a meal, and help a great cause.

It’s going to be a tasty celebration at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Wausau in honor of National Thrift Store Day on Thursday. They are hosting a brat fry fundraiser later today. It’s the first fundraiser the non-profit has held since the pandemic.

“We’ve fallen off the chain a little bit with our fundraising. So, we’re actually throwing the Brat Fry to kick it off again and generate some fun excitement and what better day to do that than National Thrift Store Day,” said Kim Kuske, Director of Retail Operations at St. Vincent de Paul Wausau.

The Brat Fry starts at 11 a.m. outside of the store. You can get one brat for $3, or a meal for $5 which includes chips and a drink. Volunteers will also be selling baked goods. All proceeds from the brat fry will go back into the Wausau community. The thrift store is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, and aside from the brat fry outside, you’ll find many deals and discounts inside the store as well.

St Vincent de Paul of Wausau has many ministries. Since 2008, The Cabrini conference has been helping the community. It all started with a small group who distributed funds to the less fortunate. In 2013, they established their store in Wausau, and now along with local donations, it helps fund the initiatives that give back to the community.

Home visits are just one of those which help 300 families in the Wausau community. They help pay rent for people who may face eviction and with utilities to keep power and heat on. The non-profit also has a getting ahead program which helps people in poverty overcome challenges and create a brighter future for themselves.

“We do those collaborations because we don’t want to individually as a charity, you know, reinvent the wheel, we want to help facilitate the other members in the society so that we can actually help our neighbors with lots of different avenues,” said Helen Pearson, Director of Missions at St Vincent de Paul Wausau.

You can stop in at the store all day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and get discounts in honor of National Thrift Store Day.

St Vincent DePaul Wausau is located at 131 W Thomas St, Wausau, WI 54401.

