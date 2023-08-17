Rhinelander to hold city-wide bow hunt beginning Sept. 16

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Rhinelander is renewing the Bow Hunt for deer within City limits for the 2023-2024 season which will begin on Sept. 16 and run until Jan 7.

It was approved this year that the bow hunt will continue through the nine-day gun season, muzzleloading season, and the antlerless-only hunt as long as hunters wear blaze orange during that time.

Individuals interested in bow hunting deer within Rhinelander can pick up a Hunter’s/Landowner’s application at the City Clerk’s Office at 135 S. Stevens St., Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or can access it online at www.rhinelandercityhall.org.

The only time bow hunting will be suspended is on Halloween on Oct. 31. The mayor and police chief have the ability to suspend the hunt in emergency situations; in which case hunters will be notified by phone.

Applications will be provided for hunters as well as city landowners who wish to have their property hunted. All hunters must hunt from a stand elevated at least 6 feet off the ground. The deadline for applications is noon on Sept. 15.

Bow hunters must have a valid State of Wisconsin bow license and must bring their carcass tag upon applying for the program. Hunters and hunting properties that were authorized in past years are not automatically re-registered and those interested in participating have to complete a new application for this year’s hunting season. Hunters must agree to a short waiting period after submitting an application to allow the Rhinelander Police Department to perform a criminal background check. Upon approval, hunters will be admitted to the program.

The State of Wisconsin has awarded the City of Rhinelander antlerless deer permits. Therefore, permits issued by the city are for antlerless deer only.

Antlered deer may only be hunted and harvested if the hunter has their own WIDNR-issued buck tag.

