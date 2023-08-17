“The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band to perform in Weston on Oct. 17

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time in five years, “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band returns to the Midwest on tour, performing a free concert on Oct. 17 at D.C. Everest Senior High, located at 6500 Alderson St., at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers from the D.C. Everest High School Band Boosters have helped bring the ensemble from the nation’s capital to Weston, for the event.

Free tickets are available online here starting September 17 (limit 4 per request). Seating is general admission and ticket holders must be seated by 7:15 p.m. Any remaining seats will be released to the standby line at that time.

“We are incredibly excited to continue the tradition of our national concert tour,” Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig said. “Musicians of the band are more eager than ever to share their musical talents with audiences live, and in-person on this Midwest tour.”

On the morning of October 18, D.C. Everest student musicians will participate in a series of educational clinics with members of the Marine Band.

DCE Senior High Band Instructor Joe Finnegan notes, “I am so excited for the D.C. Everest band students to experience a clinic with such high-level musicians. To glean off their talented journey and hear their stories of their performance highlights will truly be rewarding.”

Concertgoers can expect a mix of works including traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the Armed Forces.

“We have tremendously appreciative patrons who come to Marine Band concerts for all types of different experiences, so our programs are designed to include a great variety of music that mirrors the wonderful diversity in our national musical heritage,” Fettig said.

For full details, visit www.marineband.marines.mil/Tour.

By the end of this year’s 31-day tour, the Marine Band will have covered more than 4,500 miles around the Midwest, performing in 29 different cities in 11 states.

