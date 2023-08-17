News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police: Las Vegas-area man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend

A man was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said. (KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend at their residence in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday evening.

Officers responded to the residence near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway and located a man, identified as James Gina III, 50, and a deceased female victim.

Officers said SWAT also responded to the home.

According to police, detectives were able to establish that Gina was the victim’s boyfriend and the suspect in the case.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon.

It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens in custody in connection to armed robbery at Rudolph gas station
Death Investigation underway
Death investigation at Devil’s Lake State Park
Vendor limits and location costs have presented significant challenges for many local farmers.
Alternative farmers market created for farmers battling vendor limits of Wausau farmers market
Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez (WBAY photo)
A Wisconsin prison is battling a mice infestation, advocacy group says
The Merrill Steel facility in Schofield, Wisconsin.
Injury at Merrill Steel sends 1 to the hospital

Latest News

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.
HNN SPECIAL: ‘Stories of Survival’ showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
FILE - Jerry Moss, right, and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records, appear during their...
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
Back to School Immunizations
DHS reminds families that back to school also means getting kids vaccinated