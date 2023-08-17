News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

NTSB’s first report on plane crash into Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture released

The preliminary report includes new details but doesn’t indicate what caused the crash
Pilot Devyn Reiley and her passenger died when her T-6 Texan Warbird crashed into Lake...
Pilot Devyn Reiley and her passenger died when her T-6 Texan Warbird crashed into Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture(via Facebook. Used with permission.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on a plane crash into Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture. The July 29 crash killed the pilot, 30-year-old Devyn Reiley, and her passenger, 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno.

The report provides information about the short, ill-fated flight on Saturday, July 29. Reiley’s North American AT-6D took off from runway 27 at Wittman Regional Airport at 8:57 a.m. It turned north for about 3 miles and then east-northeast on a flight path over Lake Winnebago.

“Over the lake [the plane] reached a peak altitude of 3,900 feet before it descended rapidly into the lake.” It crashed at 9:05 a.m., 8 minutes after takeoff.

Article continues below the image

Image from the NTSB report of the T-6 flight path from Wittman Regional Airport to its crash in...
Image from the NTSB report of the T-6 flight path from Wittman Regional Airport to its crash in Lake Winnebago. Line thickness indicates altitude.(National Transportation Safety Board)

The NTSB says the Warbird broke into pieces and came to rest on the lakebed in about 20 feet of water.

The preliminary report doesn’t indicate what caused the crash. Visibility at the time was 10 miles with clear skies and a wind of 4 knots.

According to the Coast Guard at the time, the plane was “rapidly maneuvering” before its sudden descent. People with boats rushed to attempt a rescue, and the Coast Guard confirmed they found an oil slick and debris floating on the water.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said the “vast majority” of the plane had been recovered by July 31, when the second victim was pulled out of the lake.

Reiley was a skilled Warbird pilot and co-owner of an aviation school and the Texas Warbird Museum.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation underway
Death investigation at Devil’s Lake State Park
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Ashland County
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez (WBAY photo)
A Wisconsin prison is battling a mice infestation, advocacy group says
Float pod in Wausau
Wausau’s first sensory deprivation tank now at ‘Modern Alernatives’

Latest News

6 new pickleball courts at Marathon Park.
3rd annual Slam-O-Rama Pickleball Tournament happening this weekend
St Vincent DePaul in Wausau is having a sale in their store Thursday, and will be hosting a...
St. Vincent de Paul Wausau having Brat Fundraiser Thursday for National Thrift Store Day
Proceeds from the event at St. Vincent DePaul in Wausau help the community
Brat fry fundraiser celebrates National Thrift Store Day in Wausau
The fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul in Wausau
Eat while you shop at brat fry fundraiser for National Thrift Store Day
Winds will be rather breezy still Thursday, gusting up to 30 mph from the NW
First Alert Weather: Cool & hazy weather Thursday, heat returns for the weekend