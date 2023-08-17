News and First Alert Weather App
Midwest Freestyle Kayak Championship coming to Wausau this weekend

Midwest Freestyle Kayak Championship
Midwest Freestyle Kayak Championship(WSAW)
By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Whitewater Park will host the 20th year of the Midwest Freestyle Championship on Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wausau Whitewater Park, located at 200 River Dr.

On Wednesday and Thursday, two world champions hosted the Jackson Freestyle Clinic where competitors could come practice.

“This is the first time we’ve flown in Nick and Emily, who are World Champions, so getting the chance to learn from someone like that on my home whitewater course is a lot of fun,” said Tom Schrader, volunteer and kayaker.

Among the competitors are World Champions Emily Jackson and Nick Troutman. Jackson is a three-time world champion and Troutman, her husband, won gold, silver, and bronze at three different World Championships.

Freestyle is different from kayaking downstream.

“Instead of going downstream, we are actually surfing in one feature, performing a bunch of moves for a variety on the scoring system so you get points based on the difficulty of each trick,” Jackson said.

Competitors will represent between 12 to 15 states in the championship.

The event is free to the public and seating is available along the park course.

“Saturday morning there’s a farmers’ market. You can stop by, grab some pastries and then come down and watch us start competing,” added Schrader. “We love it when people watch, cheer, it’s an exciting event and it makes it all the more exciting for those who are participating when they hear a crowd.”

“It’s a very unique place where it has a lot of great features,” Jackson said. “You’re going to see a lot of kayakers do some really cool things and utilizing the river and this section of whitewater we have here is really special.”

Registration is still open for those who wish to compete. For more information, click here.

