Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to kick off sober driving campaign Aug. 18

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Friday, Aug. 18, through Labor Day on Sept. 4.

Marathon County Law Enforcement agencies participated in a traffic grant during June, July, and August. Now, these agencies will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign for Labor Day.

It’s a nationwide enforcement and education campaign to keep roads safe for all travelers. During the traffic grant, local agencies targeted speeding but enforced other violations.

To date, officers have initiated 625 traffic stops and issued 815 citations or warnings.

While the focus of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign initiative is to deter impaired driving, officers will also issue citations and make arrests during traffic stops for the following: speed, operating without a license, traffic sign/traffic light violations, seat belt violations, drug arrests, and criminal arrests.

For more information and resources on impaired driving in Wisconsin, visit the Wisconsin DOT website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.