Kronenwetter FD set to hold last splash of summer on Aug. 20

KFD Ladder Truck 1(Kronenwetter FD)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Celebrate the last week of summer vacation with the Kronenwetter Fire Department as they host the last pop-up splash pad of the summer.

The free event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 1-4 p.m. The splash pad will be set up at Towering Pines Park using Ladder Truck 1 for the water delivery system. Hoses will spray water from atop the ladder truck’s bucket to the grassy field below. Residents are invited to run, frolic, and splash in the water.

The department will also provide free hot dogs.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday, making it the perfect way to beat the heat and bid summer farewell. Don’t forget to bring a towel, chair, sunscreen, and water to stay hydrated.

Towering Pines Park is located at 2355 Tower Rd. in Kronenwetter.

