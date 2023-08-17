Habitat for Humanity completes 71st home in Wausau

Wausau, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for Humanity of Wausau will host a home dedication on August 22 at 206 N 6th Ave. in Wausau to commemorate the 71st home that HFH has built since 1990.

The community is invited to attend and celebrate the new homeowners. The open house starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by a short ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Construction on the home began last September in the collaborative program between D.C. Everest Senior High School Construction Trades class, led by Chad Pernsteiner, and HFH.

Students framed the home during the 2022/23 school year, which was transported and crane-set on the waiting foundation in May of 2023. HFH’s volunteer construction team and a number of corporate partners worked through the summer with our partner family to complete the build.

Since 1990, the Wausau organization has been committed to helping low-income families achieve their dream of home ownership. Families apply for the Home Ownership Program through a stringent screening process, verifying their ability to purchase their homes. HFH’s Program offers a non-profit mortgage enabling families to purchase their home, pay their property taxes, and insurance for monthly costs close to what they had been paying in rent.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Wausau, to volunteer, donate, or receive information on the Home Ownership Program, contact Habitat for Humanity of Wausau at 715-848-5042, or visit www.habitatwausau.org.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.