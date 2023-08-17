First Alert Weather: Cool & hazy weather Thursday, heat returns for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and thunderstorms which arrived overnight have since cleared, allowing for hazy skies and cooler weather to flow into the region for Thursday. Temperatures expected to heat up over the weekend.

Cooler highs, upper 60s to low 70s (WSAW)

In wake of a cold front bringing showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday, plan for cooler weather to settle into the region Thursday. Can’t rule out a scattered shower or two lingering Thursday morning. Clouds will gradually decrease for the afternoon, with cooler highs settling in for the day. Afternoon highs upper 60s to low 70s.

A stray shower possible Thursday morning (WSAW)

Winds will be rather breezy still Thursday, gusting up to 30 mph from the NW (WSAW)

Hazy skies make a return for Thursday, gradually becoming hazier Friday and throughout the weekend. Air Quality Advisories back in effect throughout the region, lasting through Monday.

Smoky, hazy skies return Thursday (WSAW)

Dry and sunny weather continues Friday, highs near 80. A spike in temperatures could be on tap for us by the weekend. Highs mid to upper 80s will be possible, with highs possibly reaching the 90s by Sunday. Mugginess will return as well as dew points rise into the low to mid 70s for Sunday. Mugginess could continue through next work week, with highs near the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine and dry weather likely to continue. Next chance for rain may not be until middle of next week.

Highs turning hot by the weekend, low 90s Sunday (WSAW)

Mugginess returns over the weekend, feeling tropical by Sunday (WSAW)

