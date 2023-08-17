News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Cool & hazy weather Thursday, heat returns for the weekend

Cool, comfortable weather won’t last long as heat and humidity arrives for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and thunderstorms which arrived overnight have since cleared, allowing for hazy skies and cooler weather to flow into the region for Thursday. Temperatures expected to heat up over the weekend.

Cooler highs, upper 60s to low 70s
Cooler highs, upper 60s to low 70s(WSAW)

In wake of a cold front bringing showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday, plan for cooler weather to settle into the region Thursday. Can’t rule out a scattered shower or two lingering Thursday morning. Clouds will gradually decrease for the afternoon, with cooler highs settling in for the day. Afternoon highs upper 60s to low 70s.

A stray shower possible Thursday morning
A stray shower possible Thursday morning(WSAW)
Winds will be rather breezy still Thursday, gusting up to 30 mph from the NW
Winds will be rather breezy still Thursday, gusting up to 30 mph from the NW(WSAW)

Hazy skies make a return for Thursday, gradually becoming hazier Friday and throughout the weekend. Air Quality Advisories back in effect throughout the region, lasting through Monday.

Smoky, hazy skies return Thursday
Smoky, hazy skies return Thursday(WSAW)

Dry and sunny weather continues Friday, highs near 80. A spike in temperatures could be on tap for us by the weekend. Highs mid to upper 80s will be possible, with highs possibly reaching the 90s by Sunday. Mugginess will return as well as dew points rise into the low to mid 70s for Sunday. Mugginess could continue through next work week, with highs near the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine and dry weather likely to continue. Next chance for rain may not be until middle of next week.

Highs turning hot by the weekend, low 90s Sunday
Highs turning hot by the weekend, low 90s Sunday(WSAW)
Mugginess returns over the weekend, feeling tropical by Sunday
Mugginess returns over the weekend, feeling tropical by Sunday(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation underway
Death investigation at Devil’s Lake State Park
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Ashland County
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez (WBAY photo)
A Wisconsin prison is battling a mice infestation, advocacy group says
Float pod in Wausau
Wausau’s first sensory deprivation tank now at ‘Modern Alernatives’

Latest News

Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday August, 17, 2023
Showers and storms to arrive NW by 9-10 PM
First Alert Weather: Warm & windy Wednesday, thunderstorms overnight
First Alert Weather
Mark Holley's Forecast
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday, August 16, 2023