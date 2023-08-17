Air Quality Advisory issued statewide due to Canadian wildfire smoke

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south and southeast throughout the day.

The DNR expects conditions to range from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy. People are urged to reduce their time outside, especially if they have heart or lung disease. Older adults, children, and outdoor workers are also encouraged to move activities indoors.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level to the Unhealthy level due to favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire smoke.

Ozone concentrations are typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing overnight into the next morning.

You can check current air quality conditions on the DNR’s website.

