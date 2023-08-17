3rd annual Slam-O-Rama Pickleball Tournament happening this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s time to grab your tennis shoes and pickleball paddle, because this weekend is the 3rd annual Slam-O-Rama Pickleball tournament at Marathon Park. Recreation Superintendent for Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Mark Dorow joined Sunrise 7 to preview the event. Dorow said the growth of pickleball in central Wisconsin has been explosive.

“Just in the last three years, you’re seeing all different demographics coming out and grabbing pickleball paddles and heading down to the courts... it’s really starting to see all ages try and get active and really participate in this sport,” Dorow said.

The Slam-O-Rama Pickleball Tournament is Aug. 18-20 at Marathon Park. Dorow said they have about 80 teams participating this year and registration is now closed.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.