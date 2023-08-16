News and First Alert Weather App
Wood County man sentenced to over 11 years in drug, gun case

John Andereggen, 56
John Andereggen, 56(Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - A U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin has announced that a 56-year-old man, arrested following search warrants conducted at five properties near Vesper, has been sentenced to 11.5 years in prison.

John Andereggen of Vesper was sentenced Wednesday for possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a felon. 

Andereggen pled guilty to the charges on May 11.

In September 2022, law enforcement officers conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Andereggen at a camper that Andereggen kept in the rural woods of Wood County. Officers obtained a search warrant for the camper and discovered over 600 grams of methamphetamine and 100 grams of cocaine in and around the camper. They also discovered four firearms and ammunition. 

At the time of the search, Andereggen was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. Andereggen was interviewed and admitted to selling large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine in the months leading up to the search.

At sentencing, the judge noted the highly aggravating circumstances of the offenses, including the heavy drug amounts and the presence of dangerous weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun. The large amounts of drugs in the case had a significant negative impact on a small community. 

He also noted Andereggen’s long criminal history, which spanned 33 criminal offenses from age 21 to age 56. 

The charges against Andereggen were the result of an investigation conducted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Nekoosa, Stevens Point, and Plover Police Departments, the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, and the ATF.

