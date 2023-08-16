Wittenberg-Birnamwood returns 14 seniors, looks to continue winning ways

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - Wittenberg-Birnamwood football has made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, and they hope to continue their winning ways behind a large senior class.

14 seniors return to a Chargers squad that lost in level one of the playoffs last season. However, they will look to replace one senior who was their best player on offense and defense — David Gauderman.

Gauderman led the team in rushing yards with 1,539 yards last season. He also had 66 tackles last year, 28 more than the next best player on the team.

We don’t have that workhorse like we did last year with Gauderman,” head coach Jason Reick said. “We’ll probably have 2, 3 or 4 running backs this year to see who gives us the best opportunity.”

Aside from quarterback Nathan Waupekenay, who had 601 rushing yards last season, Marshall Fraaza was the next closest to Gauderman in rushing yards with just 192 last season.

”To replace that and be a high-level team, we just looked at the skill players we had and thought we’d be more successful as a passing team,” Fraaza said. “We got a good run game too, but I think we have a lot of potential to be a good pass team.”

Fraaza is primarily a slot receiver and should get plenty of touches on offense. But for what the Chargers will be looking to replace on both sides of the ball, they do return a lot of experience.

All 14 seniors have made the playoffs every season of their high school careers, with the 2021 run to level four of the playoffs highlighting their career so far.

“We know what it’s like to go for it,” senior Charlie Nowinsky said. “I’d like to see these group of guys do it again this year.”

Reick said this squad reminds him of that 2021 team. They had 15 seniors that season when they advanced to level four and lost to La Crosse Aquinas. But what came from that season was enthusiasm for athletes to come out and play football. Before the stretch of four straight playoff appearances and five in the last six seasons, The Chargers had failed to make the playoffs for ten straight years.

“Winning breeds winning,” Reick said. ”I think we got like 51, 52 kids out. I want to say seven years ago, we had 28. So, there’s more kids that want to play, there’s a couple kids that are really good athletes that are learning the game that are eventually going to make a big difference down the road.”

And Witt-Birn hopes this stretch is just the start of consistent success once again.

