Wisconsin Republicans share concerns of Bidenomics following President’s visit to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - President Biden shared his thoughts about inflation and ‘Bidenomics’ in his visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday and cited that inflation has gone down since he took office and he plans to keep it that way.

”Nearly 800,000 new manufacturing jobs nationwide. More than 20,000 manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin from Green Bay to Verona to Pleasant Prairie. We’ve added more jobs in two years,” said President Biden. “Wages are growing faster than inflation. Folks that’s Bidenomics. It’s about growing an economy by strengthening the middle class and making things in America again.”

However, there are some Republicans who are not seeing what President Biden is.

“It’s costing more to fill up your gas tank. $1.49 more than when Joe Biden took office. You’re receiving paychecks that are now literally worth less because of the cost of living being up. We’re spending 30% more on a cup of coffee,” said Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Brain Schimming.

Republican Representative Tom Tiffany added that a Biden Presidency should not be in the future and thinks Wisconsinites know that.

“If you pass additional spending like what he did with the so-called ‘American Recovery Plan,’ which is nearly $2 trillion. He was warned by democrat economists like Lawrence Summers that you are going to unleash inflation and that’s exactly what happened,” said Rep. Tiffany.

President Biden also said Wisconsin’s employment rate is only 2.5% and his administration has recovered all the jobs since the pandemic.

Additionally, Representative Tiffany said he is not endorsing anyone in the Republican Primary and will support whoever the people of his party choose.

