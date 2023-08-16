Wisconsin men’s basketball finalizes non-conference slate

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team has announced their finalized non-conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

In a highlight for the central Wisconsin area, the Badgers will host UW-Stevens Point on Nov. 1 at 7:00 p.m. in an exhibition to start the season. The game will be played at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers’ first official game of the schedule is on Nov. 6 at home against Arkansas State, before hosting Tennesse on Nov. 10.

Wisconsin’s first road trip will be to Rhode Island to face Providence as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, pitting Big Ten teams against Big East opponents.

Wisconsin will come home to face Robert Morris before hitting the road for a tip-off tournament. The Badgers will first face their former assistant in Tony Bennett’s Virginia squad in the first round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. After that, Wisconsin will face either SMU or West Virginia.

After a home tilt with Western Illinois, the Badgers have their annual rivalry showdown with Marquette. This year, the contest will be played in Madison on Dec. 2.

The Badgers wrap up their non-con slate with a trip to Arizona, before coming back home to face Jacksonville State and Chicago State.

