Wausau Planning Commission approves Wyatt St. rezoning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The plan to rezone a portion of land on Wyatt Street for apartments on Wausau’s west side is moving forward.

Tuesday night, the Planning Commission voted to rezone the land despite being highly opposed by the neighborhood. The property in question, 208, 210, and 214 Wyatt Street is owned by the city.

However, more than 50 signatures were gathered in a community petition against the rezoning of the six-unit apartment building.

Neighbors say the apartments would negatively impact property values. During a public comment portion of the meeting, several stepped up citing flooding, uprooting contaminated soil, and increased traffic concerns. Adults with kids in the neighborhood said they fear the added cars and traffic. One neighbor said, ”On a street that’s relatively dead, I can let my three-year-old run around my house right now and not have to worry. Put fifteen people right next door to me, I don’t know who’s moving into those houses, I gotta watch her like a hawk now.”

The Planning Commission approved the rezoning despite the public comments and petition that was presented. The decision to finalize the rezoning now has to go before the common council. If the council approves the motion, construction could begin next spring.

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

