Road closures expected as runners prepare for Wausau Marathon this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The anticipation has been building as runners from across the nation prepare to lace up their sneakers and conquer the renowned 2023 Wausau Marathon.

The marathon is scheduled to take place at the 400 Block on Saturday, August 19 at 7 a.m. and the Wausau Police Department will have nine different roads it will be shutting down for the event.

The route and road closures are listed in the police department’s Facebook post.

This year’s event promises to be an exhilarating experience filled with camaraderie, determination, and breathtaking views.

“We’re excited to welcome runners to the 2023 Wausau Marathon,” said Scott Smith, the event’s race director. “This year’s race promises to be a celebration of athleticism, determination, and the beauty of our area. We’ve worked tirelessly to provide participants with an exceptional race day, and we can’t wait to see everyone in action.”

The Wausau Marathon plans to offer participants a challenging, yet rewarding course that winds through the picturesque landscapes of the city. The marathon has garnered a reputation for its well-organized logistics and impeccable support for both seasoned athletes and first-time marathoners.

Whether participants are vying for a personal best or simply aiming to complete their first marathon, the 2023 Wausau Marathon is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience for all involved.

Runners and spectators alike can find all the vital information they need at https://www.visitwausau.com/wausau-marathon/race-day-information/.

