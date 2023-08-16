News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Road closures expected as runners prepare for Wausau Marathon this weekend

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The anticipation has been building as runners from across the nation prepare to lace up their sneakers and conquer the renowned 2023 Wausau Marathon.

The marathon is scheduled to take place at the 400 Block on Saturday, August 19 at 7 a.m. and the Wausau Police Department will have nine different roads it will be shutting down for the event.

The route and road closures are listed in the police department’s Facebook post.

This year’s event promises to be an exhilarating experience filled with camaraderie, determination, and breathtaking views.

“We’re excited to welcome runners to the 2023 Wausau Marathon,” said Scott Smith, the event’s race director. “This year’s race promises to be a celebration of athleticism, determination, and the beauty of our area. We’ve worked tirelessly to provide participants with an exceptional race day, and we can’t wait to see everyone in action.”

The Wausau Marathon plans to offer participants a challenging, yet rewarding course that winds through the picturesque landscapes of the city. The marathon has garnered a reputation for its well-organized logistics and impeccable support for both seasoned athletes and first-time marathoners.

Whether participants are vying for a personal best or simply aiming to complete their first marathon, the 2023 Wausau Marathon is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience for all involved.

Runners and spectators alike can find all the vital information they need at https://www.visitwausau.com/wausau-marathon/race-day-information/.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens in custody in connection to armed robbery at Rudolph gas station
Death Investigation underway
Death investigation at Devil’s Lake State Park
Vendor limits and location costs have presented significant challenges for many local farmers.
Alternative farmers market created for farmers battling vendor limits of Wausau farmers market
Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez (WBAY photo)
A Wisconsin prison is battling a mice infestation, advocacy group says
The potential proposals of Wind Turbines have neighbors talking
The topic of wind turbines has people talking across central Wisconsin

Latest News

John Andereggen pled guilty to the charges May 11
Convicted felon from Vesper sentenced to over 11 years in prison for possessing drugs, gun
In Wisconsin there has been about a 5 to 6 percent drop in children 24 months of age receiving...
DHS stresses importance of kids getting immunizations before school starts
Matthew Judon of the Patriots talks with Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins.
Packers hold joint practices with New England
Float pod in Wausau
Wausau’s first sensory deprivation tank now at ‘Modern Alernatives’