Packers hold joint practices with New England

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers rolled out the red carpet Wednesday as Green Bay welcomed the New England Patriots for joint practices ahead of their preseason meeting on Saturday.

The Packers’ young offense was greeted by a healthy dose of the stingy Bill Belichick defense. The Patriots threw a lot of different defensive pressures at Green Bay, similar to what they did in the Packers’ win over New England last season. For the very untested unit, it was a great look and a chance to gain experience.

“I think it’s just good to see a new defense, for our defense to see a new offense,” said quarterback Jordan Love. “Get new looks. Go against new guys. Camp is a grind and you’re going against the same guys over and over again. It kind of gets old.”

Even for a more savvy veteran like running back Aaron Jones, seeing a defense other than their own is a gift in training camp.

“When we’re going against our defense, you don’t want to hit those guys like that,” said Jones. “We take care of each other when we see each other. We’ll kind of see each other and stop, in this, you can really work your technique, you can work your hands.”

Packers’ center Josh Myers called the Patriots’ look ‘confusing’ at times. It’s been a more pressurized camp environment for Myers, who finds himself fighting for his starting spot for the first time in his career.

“I don’t know if pressure is the right word, but I’m definitely fighting for it every day,” said Myers.

Green Bay has worked both Zach Tom and Jon Runyan at the center spot in both training camp and the first preseason game. The Packers are known for shuffling combinations on the offensive line, meaning Myers is comfortable with change constantly surrounding him.

“That’s pretty much been the norm at least since I’ve gotten here,” said Myers. “I haven’t really made too much of it. Just kind of get the work in when I’m in there.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Packers are seeing healthy competition as well. In an already strong cornerback room, rookie Carrington Valentine is scrapping for minutes as well. The Kentucky product nabbed an interception in the Packers’ first preseason game. Valentine says the entire position group has remained locked in together.

“Just staying disciplined to your fundamentals and stuff like that, not going out there and doing too much,” said Valentine. “Just doing what you’re asked to do,” That’s kind of the way I take it.”

Valentine has impressed throughout training camp, including a commendation from his head coach.

“There’s still a lot of ball in front of us in terms of practice, we got two more preseason games,” said Matt LaFleur. “We’ll just see how he progresses. But, up to this point, he’s worthy of getting some snaps.”

Even with the depth at the position, veteran Rasul Douglas says the entire group still needs work.

“We need to just communicate more, always. Just keep talking to things,” said Douglas. “I don’t think they showed us anything we haven’t ever seen, we just gotta do better.”

The self-critiques remain important, but the confidence never wavers.

“We ain’t trying to just give up anything, we’re trying to challenge and play tough,” said Douglas. “All game, all year round, that’s our motto.”

The Packers host the Patriots for their first home preseason game Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

