News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

The Marathon County Historical Society holding Kid's History Day Friday

Kids will get to explore the Woodson History Center and various Historical destinations in...
Kids will get to explore the Woodson History Center and various Historical destinations in Downtown Wausau on Friday.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Children in Marathon County will get a chance to explore the Wausau area and learn about its history on Friday. The Marathon County Historical Society is hosting a Kid’s History Day scavenger hunt.

Children will begin the day with a tour of the Peek Inside Exhibit, then go to various historical destinations like the Grand Theatre, Yawkey House Museum and Garden, and the Janke Book Store. Kids will also get to see the Wisconsin Valley Railroad exhibit during the Yawkey House Tour. The tour will include a visit to Wausau City Hall with a secret guest for the kids.

“It is a great opportunity for children to come out and experience fun and know that history is really fun. They’re our future, and it’s important that they understand the importance of preserving history and passing it along to future generations,” said Sheryl Del Conte, the curator of events at the Marathon County Historical Society.

Children will get a passport to Wausau’s history at the beginning of the day. Each destination will have a puzzle piece that will be used to solve a larger puzzle.

“A lot of the things that we’re visiting are historical landmarks, that a lot of people don’t know the background about, like our tour of the Grand Theatre, and it’s exciting for them to get to see the behind-the-scenes,” said Del Conte.

Kid’s History Day is a free event, but children do need to sign up ahead of time.

The event starts Friday, August 18th at 9 am at The Woodson History Center on 410 Mcindoe St, Wausau, WI 54403. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact the Marathon County Historial so715-842-5750.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens in custody in connection to armed robbery at Rudolph gas station
Vendor limits and location costs have presented significant challenges for many local farmers.
Alternative farmers market created for farmers battling vendor limits of Wausau farmers market
Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez (WBAY photo)
A Wisconsin prison is battling a mice infestation, advocacy group says
Death Investigation underway
Death investigation at Devil’s Lake State Park
The potential proposals of Wind Turbines have neighbors talking
The topic of Wind Turbines has people talking across central Wisconsin

Latest News

Sleep routines for kids will be adjusted the next few weeks as school starts back across the area
Now is the time to change sleeping habits for kids before new school year
Reels in the Rink is happening Wednesday night at 6pm to raise money to send youth skaters to...
Reels in the Rink happening Wednesday to benefit youth skaters
One of the the original artists, and Tomahawk resident Andy Goretski, was selected to recreate...
Local artist helping bring back prominent Tomahawk mural
There will be a lot of fun activity's at the festival for all ages and will be family friendly.
Log Jam Festival kicking off Friday in Mosinee