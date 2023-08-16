The Marathon County Historical Society holding Kid's History Day Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Children in Marathon County will get a chance to explore the Wausau area and learn about its history on Friday. The Marathon County Historical Society is hosting a Kid’s History Day scavenger hunt.

Children will begin the day with a tour of the Peek Inside Exhibit, then go to various historical destinations like the Grand Theatre, Yawkey House Museum and Garden, and the Janke Book Store. Kids will also get to see the Wisconsin Valley Railroad exhibit during the Yawkey House Tour. The tour will include a visit to Wausau City Hall with a secret guest for the kids.

“It is a great opportunity for children to come out and experience fun and know that history is really fun. They’re our future, and it’s important that they understand the importance of preserving history and passing it along to future generations,” said Sheryl Del Conte, the curator of events at the Marathon County Historical Society.

Children will get a passport to Wausau’s history at the beginning of the day. Each destination will have a puzzle piece that will be used to solve a larger puzzle.

“A lot of the things that we’re visiting are historical landmarks, that a lot of people don’t know the background about, like our tour of the Grand Theatre, and it’s exciting for them to get to see the behind-the-scenes,” said Del Conte.

Kid’s History Day is a free event, but children do need to sign up ahead of time.

The event starts Friday, August 18th at 9 am at The Woodson History Center on 410 Mcindoe St, Wausau, WI 54403. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact the Marathon County Historial so715-842-5750.

