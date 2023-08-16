News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County Dive Team trains for all situations

The team is one of 6 dive teams in the state and includes members of the Wausau Police & Fire Departments and Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office
By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Every month, members of the Marathon County Dive Team, from the Wausau Police and Fire Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, come together to train on search patterns, search techniques, and preparedness for all environments.

“This is a highly technical and can be a very dangerous occupation,” said Lieutenant and Dive Team Member Mark Wagers, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “A lot of the diving we do is in hazardous conditions in zero visibility environments.”

The team is one of six dive teams in the state. They respond to calls almost anywhere in the Midwest at any time of the year.

“We can get very busy and get multiple calls in a week or we could go a number of weeks and months with no calls,” Lt. Wagers said.

The Marathon County Dive Team is considered an ALERT team, meaning they receive federal and state funding. This helps them with all their equipment needs. As an ALERT team, they must be prepared at any time.

The team is called out primarily for evidence searches and body recoveries.

“We never know what one day is going to bring for one day to the next,” said Lt. Wagers. “We respond essentially for law enforcement requests for mutual aid pretty much anywhere throughout the state of Wisconsin or even through the Midwest so if they request our assistance, we will go and support that.”

