Lincoln County Fair begins today

The Lincoln County Fair is Aug. 16-20 at the Lincoln County fairgrounds.
What to Expect at This Year's Lincoln County Fair
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for some family fun entertainment this weekend, be sure to check out the Lincoln County Fair in Merrill. Lincoln County Fair Board Vice President Clyde Nelson joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday to preview the activities. Attendees can expect to see a tractor pull, 4-H Horse Show, music, a demo derby, along with plenty of rides for kids and adults to enjoy.

The Lincoln County Fair is Aug. 16-20 at the Lincoln County fairgrounds. The fair is free to attend, parking is $5 to park on the grounds.

