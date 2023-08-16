Lincoln County Fair begins today

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for some family fun entertainment this weekend, be sure to check out the Lincoln County Fair in Merrill. Lincoln County Fair Board Vice President Clyde Nelson joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday to preview the activities. Attendees can expect to see a tractor pull, 4-H Horse Show, music, a demo derby, along with plenty of rides for kids and adults to enjoy.

The Lincoln County Fair is Aug. 16-20 at the Lincoln County fairgrounds. The fair is free to attend, parking is $5 to park on the grounds.

