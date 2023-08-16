News and First Alert Weather App
Lincoln County Board votes not to pass resolution on Pinecrest Nursing Home funding

By Sean White
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss a resolution regarding the future of Pinecrest Nursing Home.

The board voted 9-13 against the resolution which would have authorized a binding referendum and approved official referendum language to exceed levy limits by $3 million each year for the next 10 years to fund Pinecrest Nursing Home operations and maintenance.

”You can’t continue to function and provide for things not mandated by the state,” stated Board Chairman Don Friske.

According to Lincoln County officials, the nursing home has been costing around $1.7 million per year to function with staffing and operation costs.

Several amendments were proposed during the meeting by county members. Increasing the levy limit to $4.5 million and even placing ownership of the nursing home in the hands of Marathon County were among them, though it is unclear if any representatives from Marathon County were present at the meeting.

The board’s decision now puts the nursing home, which has been a part of the community for decades, back into uncertain times.

