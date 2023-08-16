Gree recalls over 1.5 million dehumidifiers due to fire and burn risks

(WSAW) - Gree is recalling 1.56 million dehumidifiers due to risks that the products can overheat, smoke, or catch on fire.

The company has received reports of at least 23 fires and 688 incidents of overheating and the products have caused a total of $168,000 in property damage.

The recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers from brands including Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Seabreeze, and Norpole. The models were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Sears, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s, Menards, and other stores nationwide from 2011 through 2014 for between $110 and $400 each.

If you have one, stop using it and contact Gree for a refund.

