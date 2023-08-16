News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gree recalls over 1.5 million dehumidifiers due to fire and burn risks

42 models of Gree dehumidifiers are included and were sold nationwide
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Gree is recalling 1.56 million dehumidifiers due to risks that the products can overheat, smoke, or catch on fire.

The company has received reports of at least 23 fires and 688 incidents of overheating and the products have caused a total of $168,000 in property damage.

The recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers from brands including Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Seabreeze, and Norpole. The models were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Sears, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s, Menards, and other stores nationwide from 2011 through 2014 for between $110 and $400 each.

If you have one, stop using it and contact Gree for a refund.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens in custody in connection to armed robbery at Rudolph gas station
Death Investigation underway
Death investigation at Devil’s Lake State Park
Vendor limits and location costs have presented significant challenges for many local farmers.
Alternative farmers market created for farmers battling vendor limits of Wausau farmers market
Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez (WBAY photo)
A Wisconsin prison is battling a mice infestation, advocacy group says
The potential proposals of Wind Turbines have neighbors talking
The topic of wind turbines has people talking across central Wisconsin

Latest News

The Wisconsin DOJ reallocated $1,340,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funds to extend OSS...
Funding secured to keep Office of School Safety operating this school year
The team is one of 6 dive teams in the state and includes members of the Wausau Police & Fire...
Marathon County Dive Team sharpens skills during training session
42 models of Gree dehumidifiers are included and were sold nationwide
1.5 million dehumidifers recalled over fire hazard
Marathon Co. Dive Team training
Marathon County Dive Team trains for all situations