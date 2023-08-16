First Alert Weather: Warm & windy Wednesday, thunderstorms overnight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thunderstorms on the way for Wednesday night as a cold front tracks through the region. Before then, plan for a warm and humid day. Highs warmer during the daytime as a warm front first slides through, pushing highs towards the low to mid 80s. Winds will be gusty for the day, with higher southwest gusts up to 30 mph for the late afternoon and evening.

Highs low to mid-80s with breezy winds and sunny skies (WSAW)

Gusty winds for your Wednesday, southwest up to 30 mph (WSAW)

Sunshine will hang around for most of the day, with clouds gradually increasing for the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will bring a line of showers and storms Wednesday evening and night, moving northwest to southeast.

Showers and storms to arrive NW by 9-10 PM (WSAW)

A line of strong thunderstorms track through the region around midnight (WSAW)

A chance for a strong or severe storm over northwestern Wisconsin Wednesday evening. Showers and storms may not arrive over North Central Wisconsin until nighttime. Chances for severe storms would decrease locally, but can’t rule out a strong thunderstorm or two. Any stronger storm that develop could produce downpours, brief gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Strong thunderstorms late Wednesday night (WSAW)

A scattered shower or two may linger into Thursday morning. But clouds gradually decreasing for the afternoon, with highs a few degrees cooler, mid-70s. Sunny weather continues Friday, highs near 80. A spike in temperatures could be on tap for us by the weekend. Highs mid to upper 80s will be possible, with highs possibly reaching the 90s by Sunday. Mugginess will return as well.

Highs warm towards 90 by the weekend (WSAW)

