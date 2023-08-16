News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain

England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper...
England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, as Australia's Ellie Carpenter, centre, tries to block during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.(Abbie Parr | AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (AP) — England moved on to its first Women’s World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over co-host Australia, ending the Matildas captivating run through the tournament.

Australia superstar Sam Kerr started her first match of the tournament and scored for the Matildas but it wasn’t enough to hold off European champion England.

Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute to put England up 1-0 and the Lionesses dominated possession in the first half.

Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,000-plus crowd some hope, but EEngland sealed it on goals from Lauren Hemp in the 71st and Alessia Russo four minutes from the end of regulation time.

England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet at Stadium Australia on Sunday. Australia will play Sweden for third place on Saturday in Brisbane.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens in custody in connection to armed robbery at Rudolph gas station
Vendor limits and location costs have presented significant challenges for many local farmers.
Alternative farmers market created for farmers battling vendor limits of Wausau farmers market
Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez (WBAY photo)
A Wisconsin prison is battling a mice infestation, advocacy group says
Death Investigation underway
Death investigation at Devil’s Lake State Park
The potential proposals of Wind Turbines have neighbors talking
The topic of Wind Turbines has people talking across central Wisconsin

Latest News

Showers and storms to arrive NW by 9-10 PM
First Alert Weather: Warm & windy Wednesday, thunderstorms overnight
What to Expect at This Year's Lincoln County Fair
What to Expect at This Year's Lincoln County Fair
FILE - There haven't been any reports of injuries or homes burned but several areas are under...
Evacuations ordered as Northern California fire roars through forest near site of 2022 deadly blaze
FILE - Work continues at a shale gas well drilling site in St. Mary's, Pa., March 12, 2020. A...
A Pennsylvania study suggests links between fracking and asthma, lymphoma in children