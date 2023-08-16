Death investigation at Devil’s Lake State Park

BARABOO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Sauk County agencies are investigating the death of a man found on Aug. 15, at Devil’s Lake State Park.

According to the DNR, two hikers were separated while on the West Bluff portion of the park Tuesday afternoon. One hiker filed a missing person report with authorities when the other could not be located. A second group of hikers came upon the missing individual and reported a possible fall along the West Bluff.

The DNR and Sauk County-area emergency responders found the deceased just before 5 p.m.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The park remains open and there is no threat to park visitors or the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.