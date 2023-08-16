1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Ashland County

TOWN OF MORSE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Town of Morse that occurred in the evening of Tuesday, August 15.

At approximately 5:56 p.m., Ashland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute on the 33000 block of N. Foley Road in the Town of Morse. Upon arrival deputies encountered a man, armed with a bladed weapon, assaulting two adult females.

An Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy discharged their firearm during the incident and struck the male subject. First aid was rendered, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two females who suffered superficial injuries during the assault were treated at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The deputy from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, the Ashland County Coroner’s Office, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is also fully cooperating with the investigation.

