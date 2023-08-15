News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged

Jonathan Scott, left, kisses Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
Jonathan Scott, left, kisses Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dreamin' Wild' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.(Joel C Ryan | Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Zooey Deschanel and “Property Brothers” host Jonathan Scott are engaged.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday with the caption, “Forever starts now!!!”

According to People magazine, Scott proposed during a family trip to Scotland.

He met Deschanel in 2019.

They were both filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings.

This will be Scott’s second marriage and Deschanel’s third.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill Steel
Injury at Merrill Steel sends 1 to the hospital
Taylor County man dead following ATV crash over the weekend
6-10 Day Temp Outlook
First Alert Weather: Showers ending Monday night
Vendor limits and location costs have presented significant challenges for many local farmers.
Alternative farmers market created for farmers battling vendor limits of Wausau farmers market
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
New taco shop in Weston to open on September 25

Latest News

File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
The man reportedly jumped out and started cursing and banging on Woodruff’s car.
Woman says she and her 10-year-old son were targeted in road rage incident after school
The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General has released police body camera video related to...
Body camera video released from deadly police shooting in New Jersey
Community Thank You Cook Out interview - 08.15.2023