Wausau’s 34th annual ‘Artageous Weekend’ to feature four events Sept. 9-10

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 34th annual Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, offers fun for all ages during north-central Wisconsin’s biggest art extravaganza, spanning both sides of the Wisconsin River.

The weekend favorite event overflows with art throughout four admission-free locations: Art in the Park in Marathon Park, the opening of “Birds in Art” at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, and the Festival of Arts and the Center for the Visual Arts galleries, both in downtown Wausau.

For an overview of Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend, visit www.lywam.org/wausaus-artrageous-weekend/.

Art in the Park

Organized by the Wisconsin Valley Art Association, this event brings together more than 120 juried exhibitors in the East Gate Hall and Exhibition Building at Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue near 17th Avenue on Wausau’s west side. Affordable art and hand-crafted items are available for purchase including pottery, wearable art, paintings, photography, and more. A children’s art and craft area will offer free activities. Food and beverages are available for purchase from local non-profit groups and businesses. Free admission both Sept. 9 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. For more information, click here.

Wausau Festival of Arts

First launched in 1965, this event is located on Third Street and the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. Attendees can purchase fine art from over 120 juried artists representing a variety of mediums. The browse-and-buy atmosphere is enhanced by live music on the 400 Block stage. Families can participate in children’s art activities in the Family Art tent and enjoy family-appropriate entertainment on the Family Stage, while adults can indulge their creativity by taking “Still Young at Art” classes in the upper classroom of the Center for Visual Arts. At the Young Collector Market and Scholarship Silent Auction, art collectors of all ages can purchase art generously donated by Festival artists with the proceeds providing scholarships for area high school Seniors who are planning on pursuing an art-related field in college. Food stands, operated by local non-profit organizations, offer assorted foods and beverages on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, click here.

Center for the Visual Arts

Located at 427 N. Fourth Street, the not-for-profit visual arts organization works to engage people in the visual arts and add to the livability of the Wausau regional community. Visit the CVA during Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend 2023 to experience 10+ artist demonstrations, including ceramics, digital art, painting, and more on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, click here.

Birds in Art

Saturday morning festivities at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum include an artist presentation, Artists in Action, and morning opportunities to meet dozens of artists who flock to the museum from around the world for the opening of this 48th annual internationally renowned exhibition. Browse galleries to see fresh artistic takes on birds via original paintings, sculptures, and graphics created within the past three years. Since 1976, the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum has organized Birds in Art annually. Special opening weekend hours are Sept. 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Birds in Art is scheduled to remain on view through Nov. 26. For more information, click here.

Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend, the collaborative promotion of four separate events, traditionally is held on the weekend after Labor Day.

Events in 2020 were canceled due to coronavirus concerns and resumed in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.