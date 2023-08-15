News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau community comes together for Thank You Cookout

By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police and Fire Department hosted their annual Thank You Cookout to show their appreciation for the Wausau community.

“Year to year we just nothing but great support throughout the city of Wausau from all our community members and it’s just nice to give back a little bit just to say thank you,” Jeremy Kopp, Deputy Chief Wausau Fire said.

Throughout the 400 Block, firetrucks and police cars were displayed for people to look at and kids to climb into.

They had brats, hotdogs, and had cookies, made by department staff. The event was successful due to donations from Wausau area businesses.

“We get great donations from local businesses. County Market helps us out, Eagles Nest Family restaurant,” Wausau Police Department Patrol Captain Todd Baeten said. “We just get some really great support from local businesses in our area to make this possible.”

The event took place on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This was the eighth year of the cookout, and the departments hope the event will continue and more people will attend through the years.

“We get about 1,200 each summer and so we are hoping that will continue to grow,” said Baeten.

