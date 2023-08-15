United Way of Marathon County celebrates official opening of Community Closet

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County has invited the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official opening of United Way of Marathon County’s Community Closet on Thursday, August 17 at noon.

The new Community Closet replaces Rebecca’s Closet and the Career Closet, and offers new and gently used casual clothing for all ages including scrubs, jackets, shoes, and much more for individuals and families, all for free.

Prior to the re-opening, community members were offered free clothing by working with a service agency where someone would choose the clothing for them based off what was written on a list.

Now, guests are welcome to come in and choose the clothing that best suits them.

The concept is simple: Anyone who needs clothing is welcome to visit. Since the soft opening on July 10, the Closet has served 150 individuals. Just last week, there were a record 33 guests that visited the Closet in one day.

“The sheer number of guests we’ve had in the closet during the soft opening solidifies the need in the community,” said Jeff Sargent, United Way of Marathon Executive Director.

The Community Closet is volunteer run and United Way is looking for volunteers. Donations are also needed to keep the Closet stocked. Some much-needed items include boy’s and girl’s pants or jeans size 5T and 6.

The Community Closet is located at 705 S. 24th Ave, Suite 440 in Wausau in the T-Mobile building.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.