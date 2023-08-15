News and First Alert Weather App
Rothschild, Schofield begin new bike trail project

Tree removal will begin soon with the path expected to open in May
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - People in Rothschild will soon have a new bike trail to explore as the village plans to begin the process of building it this week.

The new bike path and pedestrian trail will start at Lilac Lane, extend behind the VA Clinic, and go along West Grand Avenue. The trail will continue on, connecting with Schofield Avenue Both Rothschild and Schofield are partners in the project.

“It’s going to allow for a greater community connection between Schofield, Rothschild, all the way down to Kronenwetter,” said Ryan VanDeWalle, Rothschild village administrator. “This trail would allow you even to connect to Rib Mountain going over the bridge that goes into Rib Mountain over the Wisconsin River, and even connecting into the Village of Weston. So really, it’s a big puzzle piece of a larger greater puzzle.”

The first step right now is tree removal and the path is expected to be complete by next May.

