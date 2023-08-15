Portage County Boys and Girls Club opens extensive GPS building next door

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County has had the same mission for 21 years: To inspire and empower kids, and over the years, they’ve expanded their non-profit, but now they have a whole new vision.

Guided Pathways to Success, or GPS, will soon be ready to open its door to more kids.

All the programs for the Portage County Boys and Girls Club will be in a new building called the GPS Center. Kids can walk from one room to the next thanks to all programs being in one area.

“We are rebranding a number of our programs that previously have been in different locations kind of downtown and now they are all under one roof,” said CEO of the Portage County Boys and Girls Club Kevin Quavillon.

The YouthForce Workforce Development Program has been around for two years now. With the new GPS Center, the program can grow creating more career opportunities for kids.

“But it keeps expanding. We’re getting kids involved in workforce development programming, and career camps. We’re trying to find kids different jobs around the community and even working within the Boys and Girls Club,” said Quavillon.

GPS isn’t just about being career ready or for teenagers. A new program called Youth Homelessness Navigator helps kids up to 24 years old.

“Whether it’s the school district or the county or law enforcement, you know who are asking us, “You know, what else can you do to help our kids during the afternoon or even during the summer and fortunately our organization has been able to step up and provide some very niche programs,” said Quavillon.

The plan is to have all these programs up and running in the GPS Center by September or sooner. Quavillon says he is excited to bring a better future to the next generation.

