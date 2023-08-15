Lawsuit filed against Rhinelander paper mill and 3M for PFAS contamination

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A Dallas-based law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Ahlstrom Rhinelander, LLC and 3M Company for their roles in contaminating private well water in Oneida County.

The lawsuit claims waste from the Ahlstrom Rhinelander paper mill spread onto farmland in Oneida County caused extensive PFAS contamination in private well water. These PFAS chemicals were sold and produced by the 3M Company.

“For years, Ahlstrom and its predecessors dumped millions of pounds of waste containing hazardous chemicals on farmland throughout the Town of Stella and Oneida County. The company that sold and manufactured the products knew they were toxic and could cause contamination, but they chose to value profits over safety and clean water,” said Baron & Budd Shareholder, Brett Land. “We are doing our part to hold them accountable for the damages they have caused to families and communities across the state.”

People impacted by the water contamination in this area may participate in this lawsuit. Lawsuits filed for PFAS contamination typically seek to recoup costs associated with remediation and access to clean water, water contamination testing, and decreased property value.

In January, drinking water advisories were issued in the town of Stella due to elevated PFAS levels in private drinking wells.

For more information about the lawsuit, click here.

