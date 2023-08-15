News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

For first time ever, cable and broadcast are less than half of all TV viewing

FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of...
FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of all TV viewing, according to the July Nielsen ratings.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are turning their backs on broadcast and cable TV.

For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of all TV viewing, according to the July Nielsen ratings.

Breaking it down, broadcast viewership made up just 20% with cable making up 29.6% of the audience.

Year-over-year, that’s a drop of 5% and 12%, respectively.

Meanwhile, streaming services grew to a record high in July of nearly 39 percent of all TV watching.

YouTube is the most popular option, followed by Netflix and Hulu.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill Steel
Injury at Merrill Steel sends 1 to the hospital
Taylor County man dead following ATV crash over the weekend
Vendor limits and location costs have presented significant challenges for many local farmers.
Alternative farmers market created for farmers battling vendor limits of Wausau farmers market
6-10 Day Temp Outlook
First Alert Weather: Showers ending Monday night
Dog pool party
Humane Society of Marathon County lets the dogs out with dog pool party

Latest News

His trip comes on the eve of the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act
President Biden visiting Milwaukee to highlight his economic policies
The United Way of Marathon County has changed its shopping experience for customers at it's...
United Way of Marathon County celebrates official opening of Community Closet
Investigators arrested a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy who were transported to an area...
2 teens in custody after overnight armed robbery at Rudolph gas station
Cranberries being harvested in Warrens, Wis. (AP Photo/Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers...
Wisconsin cranberry crop projected to reach nearly 5 million barrels this year