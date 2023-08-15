First Alert Weather: Warm & sunny weather returns, storms possible Wednesday Night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warmer, sunnier weather returns Tuesday, with our high temperature trend hinding at some hot and humid weather conditions making a return over the upcoming weekend. Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday evening or night.

A brisk start to Tuesday in wake of Monday’s widespread rainfall. Low pressure system cleared rain and clouds overnight, setting the region up for abundant sunshine and warmer highs. Highs closer to normal, and roughly 15-20 degrees warmer, mid to upper 70s.

Another weather system tracks in Wednesday. Plan for warmer highs during the daytime as a warm front first slides through, pushing highs towards the low to mid 80s. Winds will be gusty for the day, with higher southwest gusts up to 30 mph for the late afternoon and evening.

Sunshine will hang around for most of the day, with clouds gradually increasing for the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will bring a line of showers and storms Wednesday evening and night, moving northwest to southeast.

A chance for a strong or severe storm over northwestern Wisconsin Wednesday evening. Showers and storms may not arrive over North Central Wisconsin until nighttime. Chances for severe storms would decrease locally, but can’t rule out a strong thunderstorm or two. Any stronger storm that develop could produce downpours, brief gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

A scattered shower or two may linger into Thursday morning. But clouds gradually decreasing for the afternoon, with highs a few degrees cooler, mid-70s. Sunny weather continues Friday, highs near 80. A spike in temperatures could be on tap for us by the weekend. Highs mid to upper 80s will be possible, with highs possibly reaching the 90s by Sunday. Mugginess will return as well.

