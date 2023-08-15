Edgar football looks to build off last season’s success, add gold ball to Sinz’s legacy

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar football has a tradition of winning.

They’ve won seven state titles, which is tied for the third-most in WIAA state tournament history. They’ve appeared in 13 state title games, tied for the most all-time. They’re looking to add an extra number to both of those this season under legendary coach Jerry Sinz in his 49th season at Edgar.

“I think that he deserves a gold ball. He hasn’t had it in, I believe, 2016,” senior Harrison Graveen said. “I really want to give him that gold ball and push us all back.”

It has indeed been seven seasons since Edgar won a state title, a stretch that most teams would be okay with. But not Edgar.

With nearly 50 years of coaching in Edgar, Jerry Sinz has coached many family members of current players. Through the countless years of reloading and graduating players, he has led a program that is consistently successful and competing for gold balls. And this year’s players want to give him a gold ball just as much as the ones before.

”He’s a coach that anybody would die to play for,” Senior Karter Butt said. “He just makes you want to play better just because he cares for each individual player on the team.”

They made it to level three of the playoffs last season after making it to level two in the year before. This season, they return all but six players from last season’s team. Eight starters return on offense. including all of the skill position players. That has allowed the Wildcats to start training camp without missing a beat after their disappointing end to last season.

“We kind of know what it takes to make it that far. We made it that far last year,” Butt said. “But we knew we didn’t do it enough to get past that hump. We had the intangibles, we just had to put a little bit more work in the summer.”

The Wildcats continue to put in work ahead of their season opening game against Ellsworth on Friday.

“The big key is going to be to keep improving,” Sinz said. “I would expect us to be fairly good early in the year. We can’t get complacent, we can’t get satisfied. We gotta keep improving.”

