Community Thank You Cook Out today at 400 Block

By Tony Langfellow and Jade Flury
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today the Wausau Police and Fire Departments are showing their appreciation to the community for their support of first responders. They’re holding their annual Community Thank You Cook Out. Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Kopp and Captain Todd Baeten of the Wausau Police Department joined Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to preview the event.

The Community Thank You Cook Out is happening today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 400 Block in Wausau. The first responders will be serving brats and hot dogs for everyone to enjoy. There will also be plenty of activities for kids and parents.

