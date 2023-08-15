2 teens in custody in connection to armed robbery at Rudolph gas station

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Two teens are in custody in connection to an armed robbery at a Rudolph gas station Monday night.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report of an armed robbery at the R-Store on Hwy 13/34 in the village of Rudolph just after 7 p.m. Monday. Initial reports indicated two teenage boys entered the store with hoods over their heads in an attempt to conceal their identities. One of the boys showed a black handgun and they both left the store with an undetermined amount of cash and vaping materials. No injuries were reported.

After several interviews with people in the area of the robbery, investigators arrested a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy. The suspects were transported to an area juvenile detention facility. The gun used in the incident was determined to be an air-soft-type pistol and was later recovered.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and the Wood County Dispatch Center. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for reaching out through social media, Wood County dispatch and Crimestoppers with information about the investigation. They say that information was essential in identifying the individuals responsible.

