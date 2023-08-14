News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin DNR announces sign up for fall gun deer season for disabled hunters

Hunter John Martinson poses after a successful hunt. / Photo Credit: John Martinson
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reminds eligible hunters hoping to participate in the Gun Deer Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities to contact and confirm their location with a hunt sponsor before Sept. 15.

Thousands of acres of land are available through sponsors for this year’s hunt going on from Oct. 7-15. To participate in the 2023 hunt, hunters should contact sponsors directly.

Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so hunters are advised to contact potential sponsors as early as possible to determine availability.

“This unique hunt has allowed hunters with disabilities to experience the thrill of hunting whitetails for over 30 years,” said DNR Assistant Deer and Elk Specialist Ally Magnin. “It’s a special opportunity for those who experience unique challenges and is only made possible by the generous support of our landowner sponsors. Their willingness to partner with hunters and open their land is why this hunt continues to thrive.”

Hunters or assistants should contact sponsors directly to sign up for a hunt and provide their name, contact information and DNR customer ID number.

To be eligible, hunters must possess a valid Class A, C, or D disabled permit or qualifying Class B permit. Eligible hunters may sign up for one sponsored property per year and must possess a gun deer license.

Wisconsin’s outdoors are for everyone. The DNR is committed to providing various hunting, fishing and recreational permits and unique opportunities designed to help give people with disabilities the opportunity to partake in Wisconsin’s abundant natural resources.

For more information, visit the DNR’s Deer Hunting for Hunters with Disabilities webpage.

