Taylor County man dead following ATV crash over the weekend

RIB LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - A Taylor County man who died over the weekend in Rib Lake in an ATV accident has been identified as 48-year-old James Wacholtz Jr. of Rib Lake.

On Saturday, August 12, at 12:50 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an ATV accident with injuries near 530 Lake Shore Dr. in the Village of Rib Lake, southwest of Tomahawk.

The 911 caller was among a group of individuals driving UTVs and found Wacholtz Jr. injured and laying on the road unresponsive.

The preliminary investigation into the cause of the ATV accident indicates Wacholtz lost control of the ATV he was operating while attempting to make a right turn in the roadway causing the ATV to overturn. Wacholtz was ejected off the ATV as it overturned.

Wacholtz sustained severe injuries as a result of the accident and was airlifted to Aspirus Wausau where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Taylor County deputies were assisted by fire and EMS as well as the DNR.

Speed is considered to be a contributing factor in the cause of the accident and the Wisconsin DNR is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.