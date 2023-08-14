News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab

Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The term Taco Tuesday can now be used at any restaurant which sells the popular food item, and Taco Bell wants to join in on the celebration by offering to pick up the tab at almost any Mexican restaurant.

The Taco Tuesday trademark was originally held by Taco John’s from 1989 until this year when it was legally challenged by Taco Bell in May and eventually relinquished in 49 states in July.

The fast food chain, in partnership with DoorDash, is opening a $5 million taco tab to partially cover orders of taco fans’ orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican food on Taco Tuesday, which is September 12.

In the lead up to Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday with no purchase necessary.

“When tacos win, we all win,” Taco Bell’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a release. “We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawano County crash map
One person dead after crash in Shawano County
Rainfall from Sunday night to Monday evening will range from .10-.50" north, while 1-2" with...
First Alert Weather: Much needed rain arrives Sunday night, cool start to work week
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Rainfall could range from a half inch to over 2" in parts of the area Sunday night to Monday...
First Alert Weather: Soaking rainfall potential early in the new week
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say

Latest News

6-10 Day Temp Outlook
First Alert Weather: Showers ending Monday afternoon
Hunter John Martinson poses after a successful hunt. / Photo Credit: John Martinson
Wisconsin DNR announces sign up for fall gun deer season for disabled hunters
Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.
Toyota recalls Tundra truck models for potential fire hazard
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement