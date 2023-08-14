Humane Society of Marathon County lets the dogs out with dog pool party

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Humane Society of Marathon County and the Parks Department hosted a shelter dog pool party at Kaiser Pool on Monday.

With all of the pools in Wausau closed as of August 13, the shelter dogs were able to take a swim.

“Any opportunity we can create for the dogs when they’re in the shelter and don’t have a home but we can still give them something is really rewarding,” said Humane Society of Marathon County Executive Director Lisa Leitermann.

Earlier in August, a ‘Doggone Pool Party’ was at Memorial Pool for anyone to bring their dogs, but the Humane Society wanted to give shelter dogs a day of fun too.

“I’ve always wanted to be able to bring the shelter dogs to the pool but they’re not always going to be great in situations with new people or other dogs so we definitely needed a more controlled setting and this is the first year we’ve been able to make it happen,” Leitermann said.

Dogs came in groups as well as individually to ensure the friendliest experience.

“We would like to do this annually if we could so I think it’s a great thing for the shelter dogs and a great partnership with the Humane Society,” said Daniel Schmid, Marathon County Recreation Coordinator.

The parks department and Humane Society hope this event will help more animals to be adopted as well as give them fun time outside the shelter.

To adopt a new pet or find out more, visit the Humane Society of Marathon County or click here.

