Reels in the Rink happening Wednesday to benefit youth skaters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ The Mosinee Silver Blades Figure Skating Club has found a fun way to fundraise for their skaters, and it involves popcorn and the big screen. It’s called Reels in the Rink, and it’s for a good cause. The fun starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mosinee Recreation Center. They will be showing The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

You are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair and blanket, as there is limited bleacher seating in the rink. If you get hungry before the event, they will be grilling out hotdogs and hamburgers that will be available for purchase. If you remember to leave room for dessert, there will also be popcorn and adult beverages for sale. All proceeds will help send skaters to the 2024 Summer Skating Championships in San Diego, Calif.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Admission is $5 per person. There are other ways to sponsor the skaters. To find out how you can help, click here.

The Mosinee Recreation Center is located at 701 11th St, Mosinee, WI 54455.

